17-year-old held under anti-conversion law to appear before Juvenile Justice Board today

A 17-year-old boy in Bareilly district held under the UP anti-conversion law and charged with rape and POCSO Act provisions is set to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday.

The accused was discharged from a private hospital on Wednesday, a day after being admitted there for treatment of heart ailments. He was taken to the hospital after he collapsed at a relative’s house. The teenager is accused of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl who he had befriended three months ago. The two are from neighbouring villages, according to the police, and were in touch through text messages and social media. The girl’s father has alleged that the accused hid his religious identity.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan told The Indian Express on Wednesday, “The girl’s medical examination is being done, and we will record her statement under CrPC section 164 in the coming days. The accused will be presented in front of a Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday. Since the girl is a minor, and the boy had relations with her we have invoked sections for rape and the POCSO Act.”

Asked about the teenager’s health, the SSP said, “He has now been discharged. He is with his parents and a police team is keeping a watch on them so he doesn’t flee.”

The police said they received a kidnapping complaint from the girl’s father on Saturday and based on the girl’s mobile location, she was found in Jaipur.

“We had lodged the case on February 6 under the IPC section for kidnapping after the father of the girl alleged that his daughter had been kidnapped by someone. On February 8, the father came to the police station and alleged that the boy took her to Jaipur posing as a Hindu and had told his daughter a Hindu name. The girl was taken to Jaipur and the two had decided to get married, but after she realised that the boy is Muslim, she returned to Bareilly on February 8,” said Sub-Inspector Shaktawat Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station concerned.

“The accused was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bareilly after he collapsed on return from Jaipur. Doctors have said that the boy has some heart-related issue,” added the SHO.

Investigating Officer Nitin Kumar Sharma said the police were also looking at the role of the boy’s cousins in Jaipur. “We will book the cousins of the boy who live in Jaipur and allowed the two to stay at their house in Jaipur. When the girl came to the police station after returning from Jaipur, she told us that she befriended the boy while she would go to school. The girl is a Class 9 student. They had gone to Jaipur to get married,” added Sharma, who is a sub-inspector.

The police officer claimed the boy’s age was yet to be ascertained. “We are still ascertaining if the boy is 15 or 17 years old. The family has given us two school certificates and both have different dates of birth for the boy,” he added.