17-year-old girl ‘gangraped’ in Saharanpur village, two held

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men, aged 22 and 19, in a village in Saharanpur on Sunday night. As per the FIR lodged by girl’s father, she had gone to market on Sunday evening but did not return home.

The family and the villagers searched throughout the night but could not find her. The next morning, the girl returned home and told the family how she was taken to a cane field and gangraped, police said. She also told her father that the accused threatened to kill her if she spoke to anyone about the incident, police added.

“She knew one of the accused who lives in the same village. We have arrested him and he led us to the co-accused who has also been arrested,” said the in-charge of the local police station. The girl has been sent for a medical examination, police said.

