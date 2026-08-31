17 bodies found in UP’s Gandak, search for Nepal flood victims continues

Nuwakot: Nepal Police personnel carry the body of a victim at a military base, in Nuwakot district, Nepal, Monday. (PTI)

Seventeen bodies, believed to be victims of the Nepal flash floods, have been recovered from the Gandak river in Uttar Pradesh, even as more than 2,500 people remain missing in the tragedy that has claimed over 700 lives.

Thirteen of the bodies were found in Kushinagar’s Khadda and Tamkuhi Raj tehsils, including four recovered on Monday. Four others were recovered from Maharajganj’s Nichlaul tehsil on August 27.

On Sunday, families crowded hospitals in Nepal searching for missing relatives as rescuers continued digging through mud and debris.

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Four bodies handed over for identification

The four unidentified bodies recovered from Maharajganj were handed over to Nepal authorities on Monday, officials said.