166 criminals killed, over 4,400 injured in police action in 5 yrs: UP CM

Stating that 166 “criminals” were killed and 4,453 more injured in police action in the last five years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the “result” of his government’s “zero tolerance against crime and criminals has ensured that no criminal is free in the state as they are either in prison or have been killed.”

Speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day in Lucknow on Friday, the chief minister also lauded the contribution of “valorous policemen in maintaining the rule of law in the state”.

“From March 20, 2017, till October 13, 2022, a total of 166 criminals were killed by police personnel in self-defence, while 4,453 were injured. In this action, 13 police personnel were martyred, and 1,362 were injured. Under the Gangsters Act, 58,648 criminals faced action, while 807 faced action under the National Security Act,” the CM said.

Stating that assets worth over Rs 4,400 crore of criminals have been confiscated or destroyed, the CM said that schools for girls and houses for the poor are being constructed on such properties.

“Maintenance of rule of law in the state is ensuring peaceful celebration of every festival and safer environment for women, weaker sections, traders and the common man,” the CM said and assured the families of the dead policemen that the government “as always would be taking all necessary steps with full sensitivity for their welfare and fulfillment of all their needs and will continue to do so”.

The CM also announced Rs 500 motorcycle allowance for police personnel and a SIM card allowance of Rs 2,000 per year for those on field duty.

Adityanath also announced the approval of reimbursement of medical expenses of more than Rs 5,00,000 from the level of Director General of Police for the convenience of the policemen. “Till now, this was being addressed at the government level, which caused an unnecessary delay. Now, no delays will take place,” the CM added.

The CM said that during the Covid pandemic, 45 policemen succumbed to the virus. “Their families have been given jobs and Rs 22.50 crore as per the rules. A sum of Rs 37 lakh has been paid so far to the families of policemen, who died of Covid,” a UP government statement said.

The CM said that 244 new police stations have been established and 133 police outposts have been set up. He also said that a total of 23,075 police personnel have been promoted to various non-gazetted posts and a proposal has been sent to the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to recruit 829 sub-inspectors and 26,744 constables more.

A government statement, quoting the CM, said the budget for the police force has doubled from 2017-2018 (Rs 16,115 crore) to Rs 30,203 crore for 2021-22. For modernisation, the government said the money allotted has been increased to Rs 131,79,00,000 in 2021-22. In the last five years, the CM said, 244 new police stations and 133 outposts were established.