166 criminals killed in police action in 5 yrs: Yogi Adityanath

Stating that 166 “criminals” were killed and 4,453 more injured in police action in the last five years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the “result” of his government’s “zero tolerance against crime and criminals has ensured that no criminal is free in the state as they are either in prison or have been killed.”

Speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day in Lucknow on Friday, the chief minister also lauded the contribution of “valorous policemen in maintaining the rule of law in the state”.

“From March 20, 2017, till October 13, 2022, a total of 166 criminals were killed by police personnel in self-defence, while 4,453 were injured. In this action, 13 police personnel were martyred, and 1,362 were injured. Under the Gangsters Act, 58,648 criminals faced action,” the Chief Minister said.