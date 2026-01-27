‘Wanted to teach her a lesson’: 16-year-old girl strangled to death in Lucknow, 4 men arrested

To teach a 16-year-old girl “a lesson for playing them”, two men allegedly strangled her and placed her body on a railway track, where it was run over by a passing train, said the Lucknow Police. Her head was severed from the body in the impact, they said.

The two accused, along with two of their aides, were arrested on Republic Day, said police.

According to police, the duo — Anshu Gautam alias Lucky (20) and Ashiq Yadav (20) — are close friends. Police said the accused killed the girl, suspecting she was allegedly in a relationship with both of them.

Suresh Singh, in-charge of the police station concerned, said Anshu, Ashiq and the other accused — Rinshu Yadav (20) and Vaibhav Singh Rajput (23) — are local residents and work in a private factory in the city.