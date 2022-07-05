scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
16 get life term for killing 8 of a family in Muzaffarnagar

The incident had occurred on July 11, 2011, when an SUV the family was travelling in was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction, in a planned accident.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 5, 2022 4:15:48 am
muzaffarnagarAdditional District and Sessions Judge Chhote Lal Yadav awarded the life sentence to 16 people, including Vicky Tyagi’s wife Meenu Tyagi, also a gangster, in the case.

A court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced 16 persons to life imprisonment in a July 2011 case involving the murder of eight members of a family, including three minors.

The incident had occurred on July 11, 2011, when an SUV the family was travelling in was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction. Later, it was found in the police investigation that the accident was planned by then jailed gangster Vicky Tyagi, who in February 2015 was shot dead in the Muzaffarnagar court complex, to eliminate his opponent Uday Veer Singh.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chhote Lal Yadav awarded the life sentence to 16 people, including Vicky Tyagi’s wife Meenu Tyagi, also a gangster, in the case.

Besides Meenu Tyagi, alias Vandana, the convicts Mamta, Anil, Shubham, Lokesh, Pramod, Manoj, Mohit, Dharmendra, Ravindra, Vinod, Vidit, Babloo, alias Ajay Shukla, Bobby Sharma, alias Vineet Sharma, Bobby Tyagi, alias Vineet Tyagi and Harveer.

All the accused are lodged in jail, said Rajeev Sharma, district government counsel, Muzaffarnagar. “The incident occurred over a rivalry between the two groups,” he said.

Meenu Tyagi is in the Ambedkar Nagar jail, it is learnt.

