Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

15 -yr-old school student raped in Lucknow park, accused held from Kanpur

The accused (20), who works at a factory in Gujarat, was arrested in the evening from Kanpur where his family lives, officials said. The victim, a school student, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Lucknow, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Prachi Singh said an FIR on the charges of rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl was allegedly raped by a man at a public park in Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon after the two became friends on social media and exchanged their phone numbers, police said.

“After the alleged crime was committed, the girl went home and told her parents about the it. The family lodged a complaint at the police station concerned. We have arrested the accused,” said ACP Virendra Vikram.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Prachi Singh said an FIR on the charges of rape and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered. "The accused works at a thread factory in Gujarat and his family lives in Kanpur. According to the preliminary probe, he and the victim became friends on social media. We are sending a letter to park officials asking them to mount vigil there."

The medical examination of the girl was conducted, police said.

A senior police officer said the accused called the girl around 11 am and asked her to meet him at the park. “He had come from Kanpur to meet her. The girl’s family gave us the phone number of the accused which helped us trace him. She is stable now,” said the officer.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 01:46:52 am
