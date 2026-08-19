Why a 140-year-old dam in Jhansi has earned global heritage tag

The dam has been recognised as a World Heritage Irrigation Structure (WHIS) by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID). (Special Arrangement)

For nearly 140 years, Parichha Dam in Jhansi has helped channel the waters of the Betwa river to farms across Bundelkhand. Now, the 19th-century irrigation structure has earned international recognition.

It has been recognised as a World Heritage Irrigation Structure (WHIS) by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID). It will receive the WHIS Award-2026 in Marseille, France, on October 14.

The recognition comes as the dam continues to serve the purpose for which it was built: storing and regulating water for agriculture in one of Uttar Pradesh’s most water-stressed regions. The reservoir also supplies water to the 920-MW Parichha Thermal Power Project.