Why a 140-year-old dam in Jhansi has earned global heritage tag

For nearly 140 years, Parichha Dam in Jhansi has helped channel the waters of the Betwa river to farms across Bundelkhand. Now, the 19th-century irrigation structure has earned international recognition.
It has been recognised as a World Heritage Irrigation Structure (WHIS) by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID). It will receive the WHIS Award-2026 in Marseille, France, on October 14.
The recognition comes as the dam continues to serve the purpose for which it was built: storing and regulating water for agriculture in one of Uttar Pradesh’s most water-stressed regions. The reservoir also supplies water to the 920-MW Parichha Thermal Power Project.
A dam that outlived generations
The idea of developing a canal network for Bundelkhand was proposed in 1855 by Captain Strachey. Construction of the dam began in 1881, and it became operational in 1886.
The dam is a part of the Betwa canal system, carrying water to agricultural areas across Bundelkhand and benefiting parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
It is about 1,174 metres long, stands nearly 16.8 metres above the river bed and has 318 steel gates.
Its water storage capacity, meanwhile, has been increased from around 1,700 million cubic feet to 2,400 million cubic feet.
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During the monsoon, the dam also draws visitors when its gates are opened and water flows through its hundreds of outlets.
Why Parichha matters
The WHIS recognition is significant because Parichha is not simply a preserved piece of engineering history. Officials said that its importance lies in an unusual combination: a 19th-century structure that has survived for nearly 140 years while continuing to serve a 21st-century need.
Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources, Anil Garg, said the department received an ICID communication on August 13 informing it of the selection and inviting officials to the award ceremony in Marseille.
The ICID is an international organisation working on irrigation, drainage and flood management.
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Under its WHIS programme, the ICID recognises historically significant irrigation and drainage structures for their engineering, historical and continuing significance.
It is modelled broadly on the recognition accorded to World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, but the WHIS designation is an ICID recognition and is separate from UNESCO’s World Heritage List.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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