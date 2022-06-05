14-year-old girl dies after ‘gangrape’, three booked

A day after a 14-year-old girl died during treatment after she was allegedly gang-raped, an FIR was lodged against three persons in Chitrakoot, police said.

The three persons were detained for interrogation on Saturday, they added.

“The girl’s father – who belonged to the Dalit community and works as a daily wage labourer – stated in his complaint that on Wednesday night two of the accused came to his house and kidnapped his daughter. The girl was sleeping outside her house with her family. They also covered her mouth so she couldn’t scream,” police said.

“The complainant alleged that the two took her to a field nearby and raped her. When the family didn’t find the girl the next day, they started looking for her,” police said,

“They later found her unconscious in a field with her hands tied with a cloth. They brought her home and after gaining consciousness, the girl told her parents about the incident,” they added.

“While the family was ready to lodge a case against the two accused – both daily wage labourers – they were stopped by a local contractor,” they added.

Police also said that the contractor advised the family to take the girl to a hospital in Kaushambi as her health was deteriorating and the family agreed.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“However, the girl died during treatment early Friday morning. The family brought the girl’s body to Chitrakoot and got an FIR lodged against the two accused and the contractor,” they said.

“We are collecting more details about the charges mentioned in the FIR. A police team has gone to Kaushambi district to record the hospital administration’s statement. The contractor has been booked for helping the two other accused by not letting the girl’s family go to the police station and file an FIR,” said a police officer.

He added that had the contractor not stopped the family from lodging a complaint, the girl could have got immediate treatment.

The three accused have been charged under different sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 342 (wrongful confinement), 364 (kidnapping), 376 D (gangrape) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and the SC/ST Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.