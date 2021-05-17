14 Varanasi hospitals issued notices for ‘overcharging’ patients

Sources said if the hospital authorities don’t revert with satisfactory replies within two days, they may face action by the district administration. (Representational)

The Varanasi district administration has issued notices to 14 private hospitals for allegedly overcharging Covid patients, by defying the rates fixed by the government.

Chief Medical Officer, Varanasi, Dr VB Singh said the authorities of the hospitals in question have been asked to file their reply within two days on why they are charging patients more than what has been stipulated by the government.

He added that there have been multiple complaints of these hospitals fleecing patients.

Although the notices don’t specify as much, it’s understood that the overcharging complaints pertain to both Covid and non-Covid cases.

Sources said if the hospital authorities don’t revert with satisfactory replies within two days, they may face action by the district administration.

Following directions of the state government, the district administration asked all hospitals to provide a rate list of treatments being provided to Covid patients. Recently, all hospitals provided lists detailing rates they were charging from patients.

The CMO said that it was found that these 14 private hospitals were charging more than the rates stipulated by the government. The hospitals in the temple town which have been sent notices include some prominent ones.