14 gets life in jail for murder of ex-BJP MLA

ALMOST 16 years after a former BJP MLA and his gunner were killed in Aligarh, a Bulandshahr court has convicted 15 people, including a former zila panchayat president, and sentenced 14 of them to life imprisonment. One of the convicts failed to appear in court, and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him.

The trial of the case was transferred to Bulandshahr on Allahabad High Court’s directive.

The case dates back to March 26, 2006 when former MLA Malkhan Singh was shot dead by a group of people outside his house. Singh’s gunner, Sunil Kumar Yadav, was also killed, and two others – Singh’s brother-in-law Prem Pal Singh and another gunner Satyabeer Singh – were injured.

During the probe, police said the murder was a fallout of political rivalry and registered an FIR against 19 people, including former zila panchayat president Tejveer Singh Guddu, at Kwarsi police station in Aligarh.

While three accused died during the course of the trial, one is still absconding.

“The trial of the 15 accused, including Tejveer Singh, has been completed. On January 27, the court held all the accused guilty of murder. Except for one accused, Sonu Gautam, the rest were taken into custody. Gautam did not appear in court. A warrant has been issued against him after the court rejected his application seeking exemption for appearance,” said government counsel Manuraj Singh.

In all, 32 witnesses were examined by the court.

Malkhan Singh represented Iglas Assembly seat from 1996 to 2002. He later joined RLD.

Following the verdict, Malkhan Singh’s brother Dalbeer Singh said, “Prime accused Tejveer Singh tried to mislead the court by claiming that he was present in jail when the incident occurred. The jail official conducted an inquiry and found that false documents were prepared to show his presence inside the jail when the murder took place.”

A case has been lodged against the jail staff, he added.