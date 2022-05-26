scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
14 get life term for double murder

“The murders were a fallout of a land dispute. Additional District and Sessions Judge Indira Singh sentenced all the accused to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine on them,” said District Government Counsel, Deoria, Rajesh Kumar Mishra.

May 26, 2022 6:06:34 am
According to the prosecution, the accused had a land dispute with a distant relative Shiv Narayan Singh and his family.

A local court Wednesday sentenced 14 persons – including three women – in a 2015 double murder case that took place in Deoria’s Mundera village in 2015. All 14 persons are relatives.

According to the prosecution, the accused had a land dispute with a distant relative Shiv Narayan Singh and his family. On September 10, 2015 Singh’s son Basant was going to the market when the accused caught and hit him with sticks after which he died.

Hearing his cries, Singh, who was working in a field nearby, rushed to help him. The accused caught hold of Singh and thrashed him to death.

After being alerted about the incident, police lodged an FIR. The accused were arrested and sent to jail. The police filed a chargesheet against them. ens

