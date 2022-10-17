14 arrested for ‘arranging surety bail using fake documents’ in Bhadohi

THE BHADOHI police on Saturday said they busted a “surety bail racket” and have arrested 14 persons in connection with the case. The gang was involved in furnishing forged documents in courts to bail out criminals, they said. To prepare forged documents, the gang would reportedly use fake stamps, police added.

“In the preliminary inquiry, we found that the gang furnished forged documents and facilitated the release of 35 criminals. We will move court to get these bail applications cancelled,” said Anil Kumar, SP, Bhadohi.

According to the police, over the past few days they got information about such a gang operating in the district and that some “informers”, who are also linked to the group, often loiter around courts. The police launched a probe and collected details of criminals released from jail in the recent past. Police also scrutinised documents furnished in court. In the preliminary inquiry, police found that several accused of serious crimes such as those under the Gangster Act, cow slaughtering and dacoity had submitted forged documents to furnish bail sureties. These include forged Aadhaar and ration cards. Land-related documents were reportedly being used for obtaining sureties of several persons and also surety of several criminals were taken by one person, police sources said.

Surety is someone who takes guarantee on behalf of a person, arrested in a criminal case, that he will remain present for future court proceedings.

An FIR was registered against 58 named and several unidentified persons on several charges, including forgery, at Gyanpur police station. Police said at least 23 among these are members of the gang. The other 35 persons are those who were released from jail allegedly using forged documents.