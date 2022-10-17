scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

14 arrested for ‘arranging surety bail using fake documents’ in Bhadohi

“In the preliminary inquiry, we found that the gang furnished forged documents and facilitated the release of 35 criminals. We will move court to get these bail applications cancelled,” said Anil Kumar, SP, Bhadohi.

Bhadohi, Bhadohi police, up fake documents arrest, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAn FIR was registered against 58 named and several unidentified persons on several charges, including forgery, at Gyanpur police station.

THE BHADOHI police on Saturday said they busted a “surety bail racket” and have arrested 14 persons in connection with the case. The gang was involved in furnishing forged documents in courts to bail out criminals, they said. To prepare forged documents, the gang would reportedly use fake stamps, police added.

“In the preliminary inquiry, we found that the gang furnished forged documents and facilitated the release of 35 criminals. We will move court to get these bail applications cancelled,” said Anil Kumar, SP, Bhadohi.

According to the police, over the past few days they got information about such a gang operating in the district and that some “informers”, who are also linked to the group, often loiter around courts. The police launched a probe and collected details of criminals released from jail in the recent past.  Police also scrutinised documents furnished in court. In the preliminary inquiry, police found that several accused of serious crimes such as those under the Gangster Act, cow slaughtering and dacoity had submitted forged documents to furnish bail sureties. These include forged Aadhaar and ration cards. Land-related documents were reportedly being used for obtaining sureties of several persons and also surety of several criminals were taken by one person, police sources said.

Surety is someone who takes guarantee on behalf of a person, arrested in a criminal case, that he will remain present for future court proceedings.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents
‘Consistent effort to taint India’s image’: In Modi govt response to Glob...Premium
‘Consistent effort to taint India’s image’: In Modi govt response to Glob...
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
More from Lucknow

An FIR was registered against 58 named and several unidentified persons on several charges, including forgery, at Gyanpur police station. Police said at least 23 among these are members of the gang. The other 35 persons are those who were released from jail allegedly using forged documents.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 05:31:43 am
Next Story

Final day of Jeev Milkha Invitational: With wife and daughter cheering, Bhullar picks up winner’s trophy

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement