13-year-old killed in ‘accidental’ firing at birthday party in Lucknow; kin allege foul play

A 13-year-old boy was shot dead during a friend’s birthday party in Lucknow on Monday evening, said police, adding that three of the victim’s friends have been detained and are being questioned to piece together what transpired.

While police suspect it is a case of accidental firing, they have lodged an FIR under charges of murder (BNS Section 103) against the three children, parents of the child whose birthday was being celebrated and their driver based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father.

During preliminary investigation, police said they found that the victim, a Class VII student, and two of his friends had gone to a fourth friend’s house to celebrate his birthday.

Children were ‘playing’ with the gun: Police

Police said it appears the children allegedly got hold of a gun belonging to the father of the birthday boy, which was kept in his car. Police said they were allegedly playing with it in a room when the gun accidentally went off and a bullet struck the 13-year-old on the forehead. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The victim’s family, however, has alleged foul play. In a video circulating on social media, the teen’s father, who runs an electrical shop, said his son was observing roza (fast) but insisted on going to his friend’s birthday celebration, saying the latter would feel hurt if he did not show up.

When contacted, the deceased’s father told The Indian Express that the three boys came to pick up his son from home. Later in the evening, he said he got a WhatsApp call from the father of the birthday child, asking him to come to the hospital.

“We rushed to the hospital, but we were not allowed to see our child,” he alleged. “After a long delay, the police finally showed us my son’s body. He had a gunshot wound in the middle of his forehead,” he said.

Dismissing claims of an accidental firing, he alleged that such a precise shot could not have been the result of children playing with a weapon.

He further claimed that the accused’s family has connections in high places. “The government has assured me that strict action will be taken in two days. Let’s see what happens… If this had happened at our home, you can imagine how swiftly the government would have acted,” he claimed.

In his police complaint, the father also alleged that the accused child’s father had threatened him during a parent-teacher meeting. When asked what the issue was, he did not elaborate.

Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Nipun Agarwal, said police had received information that a 13-year-old boy had died in a case of accidental firing on Monday. “A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s family. The three minor friends… are currently being questioned,” he said.

The Station House Officer of the police station concerned, Pradhuymn Kumar Singh, said the weapon is registered in the name of the owner of the house where the incident occurred. He said the firearm has been seized and will be sent for ballistic examination.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the house to reconstruct the sequence of events. Asked about the allegations raised by the victim’s family, police said they are being examined as part of the probe.

DCP Agarwal said a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem and the entire procedure was videographed. The body has been handed over to the family for the last rites. He added that the parents and driver are being questioned.