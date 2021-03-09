UP: 13-year-old gives birth, carpenter booked for rape

According to police, the 13-year-old gave birth to a baby girl on February 28.

A 23-year-old carpenter was booked in Deoria on Monday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl after she gave birth to a child.

According to police, the 13-year-old gave birth to a baby girl on February 28. “On Monday, the 13-year-old was discharged from a hospital where she was undergoing treatment. Her parents lodged a case against their 23-year-old neighbour on charges of rape and criminal intimidation,” the local SHO said. The girl’s parents told the police that the baby has died. “If needed, we will exhume the body,” said the SHO.

According to police, the girl’s parents alleged that the accused raped their daughter around eight months ago when she was alone in the house. The accused had threatened her with dire consequences, they said.