13 more complaints filed against jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki, probe team formed

The four-time MLA and his younger brother Rizwan surrendered before the police two days ago, after absconding for around a month.

On November 8, a resident, Nazeer Fatima, lodged a complaint with police, alleging that Irfan and Rizwan set fire to her house when they were not in the town in a bid to capture her house.

KANPUR Police has formed a team under ASP Mrigank Shekhar Pathak to probe the 13 complaints filed against Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, who is currently in jail for allegedly harassing and setting the house of a woman on fire in a bid to capture her land located in Posh Colony area of the city.

The four-time MLA and his younger brother Rizwan surrendered before the police two days ago, after absconding for around a month. Solanki won from Sishamau Assembly seat in Kanpur on a Samajwadi Party ticket in March this year.

The 13 complaints, including that of criminal intimidation, money dispute and land grabbing, were filed when the MLA was on the run. As per Kanpur Police record, there are 11 cases against Solanki and the investigation in four cases is pending.

“In the remaining seven cases, closure report has been filed in four cases and chargesheet in three other cases. The new police team would scrutinise all the seven cases, and on the basis of merit and demerit, a decision will be taken,” ACP (Kanpur) Anand Prakash Tiwari said.

On November 8, a resident, Nazeer Fatima, lodged a complaint with police, alleging that Irfan and Rizwan set fire to her house when they were not in the town in a bid to capture her house.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 04:25:30 am
