UP anti-CAA protest: 13 get fresh notice to pay for damage

A notice being pasted in Hasanganj area on Wednesday. (Express Photo) A notice being pasted in Hasanganj area on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

With the March 16 deadline of the recovery notices for damage related to violence during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in December coming to an end, the Lucknow administration on Wednesday served notices to 13 residents of Hasanaganj area, directing them to deposit Rs 21.67 lakh with an additional 10 per cent within a week, failing which their properties will be attached and they will be jailed.

“I received the recovery certificates that were issued on Tuesday and the process for the attachment of the properties has been initiated. We went to each of the 13 persons’ house and served them notices. Those who weren’t there, we pasted the notice at their houses,” said Tehsildar Shambhu Sharan Singh.

They are among the 57 people, across four police stations of Lucknow, served notices for recovery of overall Rs 1.55 crore for the destruction of property and assets during the December 19 protests within 30 days or face attachment of properties. Recently, the administration had put up their photos, names and addresses on hoardings across the city, drawing the ire of the Allahabad High Court. The matter is now in the Supreme Court.

The 13 who got recovery certificates and demand notice Tuesday have been told to pay Rs 21.67 lakh. The 13 include Osama Siddiqui, Mohd Hashim, Dharmeveer Singh, Mohd Kaleem, Mohd Kaleem, Muqtar Ahamad, Mohad Zakir, Mohd Salman, Mubin, Wasim, Mohd Shafiuddin, Mahenur Choudhury and Hafiz-ur-Rehman.

