13 die as heavy rain continues to lash central Uttar Pradesh

Persistent and heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, have claimed 13 lives in the central districts of Uttar Pradesh, while throwing daily life out of gear.

Even as the state grapples with the deluge, the Met Office has predicted more rainfall on Friday. The state’s relief commissioner has put out a set of instructions and alerts in anticipation of more wet weather in the coming days.

“Heavy rainfall has been recorded across the state, mainly in the central UP districts such as Ayodhya, Barabanki and Lucknow. About 33mm rainfall has been recorded over the last 24 hours. A few incidents of lightning and thunderstorm, as well as house collapses, have been reported. As per initial reports, 13 deaths have been reported, while close to a dozen more have been injured in rain-related incidents,” UP Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad said.

Met officials have predicted more heavy rainfall in the coming days, and all three kinds of alerts – Red, Orange and Yellow – have been issued.

A Red alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, has been issued for Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Shahjahanpur and other adjoining areas.

People are being told to staying away from areas prone to flash floods and remain cautious about open sewer, electricity wires and poles, and inform integrated control centre in case of waterlogging, felling of trees and power breakdown.