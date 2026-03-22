13 arrested over violence that followed ‘Gau Rakshak’ Farsa Baba’s death in Mathura accident

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The Mathura police have arrested 13 people allegedly involved in the violence and spreading rumours after Chandrashekhar Baba, alias Farsa Baba, died in an accident in the Kosi area on Saturday. Those arrested include Daksh Chaudhary and his aides from the Hindu Raksha Dal of Ghaziabad.
Meanwhile, the truck driver, who was also injured after Baba was hit due to low visibility following dense fog in the early hours on Saturday, died during treatment at the hospital. The truck was coming from Rajasthan’s Alwar district carrying wires.
Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said in a statement on Sunday that the police filed a case against the protesters who blocked the national highway in the Chhata area of the district on Saturday morning and engaged in stone-pelting, injuring policemen and damaging police vehicles.
He added that the police arrested 13 accused, including Daksh Chaudhary, on charges of spreading rumours, hindering police functioning in law and order duty, and indulging in violence. The police are identifying the anti-social elements involved in the violence using CCTV footage. Most of the protesters or anti-social elements who gathered there were from outside Mathura, he said.
Kumar said that to maintain law and order, the area has been divided into sectors supervised by police officials and magistrates from the district administration. He also appealed to the public not to post any unverified information on social media. The police are keeping a close watch on such posts and will act against activities that can disturb law and order, he added.
Appeal to maintain peace
Mathura District Magistrate C P Singh, speaking to the media, appealed to Baba’s followers to maintain peace and assured them that the cow shelter Baba had run in the Barsana area would now be supervised and operated by the district administration. He said that Baba was known as a “Gau Rakshak” and “Gau Sewak” in the area and had been running the cow shelter there for years.
Singh said that Baba and his followers had stopped a container truck bearing a Nagaland registration number, suspecting it of smuggling cows. While he was busy arguing with the truck’s driver and other occupants, a truck bearing a Rajasthan number plate hit Baba, causing his death. There was very dense fog at that time, around 3-4 am.
Baba’s death led to rumours that a cow smuggler’s truck caused it. Many of his followers from other districts and states gathered at the highway, pelted stones, and attacked policemen, the district magistrate added.
The district magistrate said Baba’s followers had demanded arms licences for cow vigilantes since the area borders Rajasthan and Haryana. He said those eligible will be considered for the licence as per the law, based on threat perception.
The district magistrate also said there were around 100 cow shelters, run by the Government and private people, and that no one can even think about cruelty to the cow and its progeny.
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