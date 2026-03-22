13 arrested over violence that followed ‘Gau Rakshak’ Farsa Baba’s death in Mathura accident

The Mathura police have arrested 13 people allegedly involved in the violence and spreading rumours after Chandrashekhar Baba, alias Farsa Baba, died in an accident in the Kosi area on Saturday. Those arrested include Daksh Chaudhary and his aides from the Hindu Raksha Dal of Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the truck driver, who was also injured after Baba was hit due to low visibility following dense fog in the early hours on Saturday, died during treatment at the hospital. The truck was coming from Rajasthan’s Alwar district carrying wires.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said in a statement on Sunday that the police filed a case against the protesters who blocked the national highway in the Chhata area of the district on Saturday morning and engaged in stone-pelting, injuring policemen and damaging police vehicles.