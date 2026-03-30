13 ambulances parked at Barabanki health centre gutted in fire

Fire brigade personnel try to douse the flames in Zaidpur of Barabanki district on Sunday. PTI

Thirteen ambulances were gutted in a fire that broke out on the premises of a community health centre (CHC) in Barabanki’s district’s Zaidpur on Sunday afternoon.

No casualties were reported in the incident, officials said.

Nearly 40 ambulances from across the district had been parked at the CHC premises for the last few years since they were out of use, they added.

“These were defunct ambulances meant for scrap auction. Attempts were made twice to auction them but no bidder showed interest. We are trying to re-estimate their value to sell them off,” a Health Department official said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Awadhesh Yadav said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. “Out of the 40 ambulances, 13 were completely gutted. The remaining are intact,” he said.