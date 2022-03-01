125 from UP return home: Govt

AS many as 125 people, mostly students, stranded in war-torn Ukraine have returned their homes in Uttar Pradesh in the past two days, the state government said on Monday.

As soon as the Government of India launched the evacuation drive, the UP government set up a help desk at the Delhi airport to ensure all needs of the people being evacuated from Ukraine are taken care of till they reach their homes safe.

“So far, we have a record of nearly 1,300 people from UP stranded in Ukraine. In the past two days, 125 people have returned. We are sending evacuees their homes in UP after they touch down in Delhi,” said Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad.

State government officials, however, believe there could be more than 1,300 people from UP stranded in Ukraine at present, and several of them have not yet contacted the state officials.

Prasad said, “We have been coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after collecting information about the people stranded there.”

A majority of people stranded in Ukraine are students enrolled in various courses, mostly medical, at several educational institutions. Since the onset of war, they and their families have been urging the government to make arrangements for their evacuation from the war-torn country. A few students even posted videos on social media informing people back home about the situation in Ukraine and the problems faced by them, prompting desperate family members to arrange for their safe return.

According to officials, a control room with helpline numbers was set up at the office of the UP Relief Commissioner to evacuate the stranded people. With the help of a 15-seater call centre, the department started collecting information about the people stranded in Ukraine.

According to data collected so far, a maximum of 69 people from Bijnor are stranded in Ukraine, followed by Lucknow 64, Ghaziabad 51, Moradabad 44 and Agra 38, said an official. posted at the office of the UP Relief commissioner.