12-year-old girl abducted, raped in Meerut: Police

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth in Meerut on July 19, police said. The girl said she was on her way to school when five local youths, all in their 20s, forced her to get into a cab and took her to a hotel where one of them allegedly raped her while the others recorded it on their mobile phone, the police added. The accused are on the run, they said.

The youths also allegedly threatened the girl to make the video public if she told anybody about the rape, the police said. “The incident came to light on Wednesday when the school authorities called up the girl’s mother to enquire about her as she didn’t attend school for the past few days. The girl then told her mother about the rape following which she filed a complaint,” said Deepak Sharma, in charge of the local police station.

