12-year-old found dead in Sonbhadra after suspected sexual assault; neighbour, relative held

Hours after a 12-year-old girl was found dead near her residence in Sonbhadra district, police on Monday claimed to have solved the case by arresting her neighbour and a distant maternal uncle following an encounter.

The maternal uncle sustained a bullet injury to his leg in the firing, officials said.

Police said even as the girl was likely murdered after being sexually assaulted, they are awaiting the post-mortem report before drawing any conclusion.

“During the investigation, the name of the girl’s 20-year-old maternal uncle emerged as a suspect. He was arrested following an encounter,” said Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma.