12-year-old found dead in Sonbhadra after suspected sexual assault; neighbour, relative held

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Hours after a 12-year-old girl was found dead near her residence in Sonbhadra district, police on Monday claimed to have solved the case by arresting her neighbour and a distant maternal uncle following an encounter.
The maternal uncle sustained a bullet injury to his leg in the firing, officials said.
Police said even as the girl was likely murdered after being sexually assaulted, they are awaiting the post-mortem report before drawing any conclusion.
“During the investigation, the name of the girl’s 20-year-old maternal uncle emerged as a suspect. He was arrested following an encounter,” said Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma.
Bloodstains were also found at the accused’s residence, he added.
After the girl’s body was recovered, her family lodged an FIR, after which police initiated proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination.
During the investigation, police teams collected evidence through both technical inputs and field-level inquiries, officials said.
Within two hours, police claimed to have cracked the case and declared the two youths suspects.
Subsequently, teams were deployed to conduct raids to trace and apprehend the accused.
Later in the day, when the accused saw the police team closing in on his house, he allegedly opened fire at them it was claimed. Police retaliated in self-defence and apprehended the accused. During his interrogation, he confessed to have committed the crime, police said.
The accused and the victim belong to the same community, it is learnt.
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