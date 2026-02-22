12 sentenced to life in 2009 Fatehpur murder over panchayat polls

On the complaint of Nafees’ wife Syeda Begum, an FIR was registered against 17 persons at the Hathgawan police station.

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district sentenced 12 persons to life imprisonment in connection with a murder over a dispute related to the 2009 panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Three brothers are among those convicted.

The court on Friday found all 12 accused guilty of offences, including murder, attempt to murder, rioting and other charges. The accused, who were on bail during the pendency of the trial, were taken into custody following the conviction.

The sentencing was announced later in the day.

Additional District Government Counsel Pramil Kumar Srivastava said the motive behind the offence was a dispute arising out of the panchayat elections. During the trial, the court examined 12 prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses, he said.