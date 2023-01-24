12 policemen booked for killing farmer over ‘cow slaughter’ in UP

A day after an FIR was lodged against 12 Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including three sub-inspectors, for allegedly killing a 50-year-old farmer and accusing him of cow slaughter, his wife said she wouldn’t rest till all the accused are arrested.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Afroz Naqvi, wife of Zeeshan Haider Naqvi, who was killed in September 2021, said, “We have won the fight but the battle is still on as there is a long way to go before I get justice for my husband. These policemen have orphaned my three sons and they should be behind bars. I will not sit idle till I ensure that all of them are arrested.”

The FIR was filed two days after Saharanpur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Anil Kumar on January 20 directed police to lodge a case of murder against the 12 policemen.

Police said the personnel have been booked under IPC sections related to murder and criminal conspiracy.

Naqvi, who owned around 40 bighas in Theetki village of Saharanpur district and is the cousin of Samajwadi Party leader and former Minister of State Syed Isa Raza, was killed on the night of September 5, 2021, after he was shot in his right leg during a police raid.

While the family claimed he was taken out of his home and killed, police said they had acted on a tip-off about cows being slaughtered in a forest near Theetki village and that Naqvi, who was allegedly present at the spot and was carrying a country-made pistol, accidentally shot himself in the leg while fleeing.

Police also claimed to have recovered around 250 kg of cow carcasses from the site, besides tools that were allegedly used for slaughtering the animals.

Naqvi was later taken to hospital where he died during treatment while the remaining five accused were sent to the jail and booked under IPC sections related to cow slaughter.

However, in a written complaint filed on September 7, 2021, at the SSP office, Naqvi’s wife Afroz said, “My husband was home when police took him to a nearby field and killed him. I want justice for the killers of my husband.”

With no action taken on her complaint, Afroz wrote multiple letters, including to Union and state ministers and the National Human Rights Commission. In February 22, Afroz finally approached the Allahabad High Court, following which the Lucknow bench directed the Saharanpur court to dispose of the case expeditiously.

On January 20, while directing police to lodge a case of murder against the 12 policemen, CJM Kumar said, “It is surprising that the area police in its report has mentioned that four cases were lodged against the deceased (Naqvi) at the time of his death. It is surprising that all four cases were lodged on the day he died (September 5, 2021). This act of the police appears to be a cover-up exercise to turn an illegal act into a legal one.”

The court further observed that while police are “supposed to fire on the lower leg of fleeing criminals”, in Naqvi’s case, he was shot from behind, with the bullet hitting him on the thigh. “He died because there was heavy bleeding owing to the bullet wound and no treatment was made available”.

Saharanpur SSP Vipin Tada said, “Following the court’s directive, a case has been registered against 12 policemen, including three sub-inspectors and nine constables. We are collecting details of all the accused policemen, including their present postings. We have also initiated a fresh investigation.”

Sub-Inspectors Yashpal Singh, Asgar Ali and Omveer Singh, Head Constable Sukhpal Singh, and constables Bharat Singh, Vipin Kumar, Pramod Kumar, Rajveer Singh (now retired), Neetu Yadav, Devendra Kumar (retired), Brijesh (retired) and Ankit Kumar have been named in the FIR filed on Sunday.

Head constable Sukhpal Singh, 53, posted at the Gopali police outpost, suffered a brain hemorrhage hours after the court issued its order and has been admitted to the ICU of a private hospital.

Hriday Narain Singh, in-charge of the Deoband Kotwali police station, said, “The legal process has started and once we collect details of the present postings of those named in the FIR, we will start taking action. We have learnt that three among the police officials are retired.”

Raza, the SP leader who was MoS in the Akhilesh Yadav government, said, “My cousin had two licensed weapons in his name. These weapons were issued by police officers of the district after a detailed scrutiny, so why would he carry an unlicensed pistol as the police claimed then? There was no case filed against him till the time of his death. We have full faith in the judiciary. Our family was under immense pressure but we continued to fight.”