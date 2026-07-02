Lucknow: 119 arrested as police bust fake international call centre

Police said it primarily functioned at night and targeted US citizens using the “Dollar App” and other fraudulent methods. (Express File photo/representational)

Police on Wednesday busted a fake international call centre allegedly involved in defrauding foreign nationals through cyber fraud schemes and arrested 119 people from one of the city’s busiest commercial complexes.

The call centre was operating from two offices on the 11th floor of the Summit Building in Gomti Nagar under the name “Solaris Solution”. Police said it primarily functioned at night and targeted US citizens using the “Dollar App” and other fraudulent methods.

Among those arrested are alleged operations managers Lalit Khairajani and Vikram Singh Parmar, both natives of Ahmedabad currently living in Lucknow. The remaining accused are from different states and were residing at various locations in the city.