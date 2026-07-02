Lucknow: 119 arrested as police bust fake international call centre

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Police on Wednesday busted a fake international call centre allegedly involved in defrauding foreign nationals through cyber fraud schemes and arrested 119 people from one of the city’s busiest commercial complexes.
The call centre was operating from two offices on the 11th floor of the Summit Building in Gomti Nagar under the name “Solaris Solution”. Police said it primarily functioned at night and targeted US citizens using the “Dollar App” and other fraudulent methods.
Among those arrested are alleged operations managers Lalit Khairajani and Vikram Singh Parmar, both natives of Ahmedabad currently living in Lucknow. The remaining accused are from different states and were residing at various locations in the city.
A joint team of the Cyber Cell and Cyber Police Station carried out the raid following a tip-off. Police seized 100 laptops, 178 mobile phones allegedly used for making calls, along with digital devices, documents and other electronic evidence.
Joint Commissioner of Police Aparna Kumar said the accused were operating the call centre for about a year. and will be produced before a court on Thursday. Recovered devices and documents have been sent for examination to establish the scale of the fraud, identify victims, trace financial transactions and identify other complicit members, police said.
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