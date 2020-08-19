1,000+ new cases from 3 districts: 77 deaths in one day, highest ever in UP

Keeping with the trend of the past month, Lucknow recorded the highest number of cases in a day at 514, followed by Gorakhpur and Kanpur Nagar with 267 and 261 cases, respectively. (Representational)

With 77 Covid-linked deaths in the past 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day jump in death count that rose to 2,585. Kanpur Nagar and Lucknow reported most of the fresh deaths – 14 and 12, respectively — while Ballia reported six, Prayagraj five, and Varanasi three. Meanwhile, the total Covid cases in the state climbed to 162434 with the addition of 4,336 new cases.

The recovery rate inched to 67.5 per cent with the total recovered count reaching 1,09,607. As the number of people recovering in the last 24 hours (4,799) surpassed the number of new cases, the number of active cases dropped from Monday’s tally of 50,893 to 50,242.

At least eight districts currently have more than 1,000 active patients with Lucknow on the top with 7,170 active cases, followed by Kanpur Nagar with 4303, Gorakhpur (2,463), Prayagraj (2,182), Varanasi (2,141), Bareilly (1,795), Ghaziabad (1,071), and Aligarh (1,067).

According to the government, close to half of the active patients have been allowed home isolation and are recovering at their homes.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said there are 25,008 people who have opted for home isolation while 1,719 are taking treatment in private facilities and another 283 in others.

