100-Day target: CM directs officials to arrange shelter for 50,000 stray cattle

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials of the agriculture and allied departments to make arrangements for providing shelter to 50,000 stray cattle in 100 days and 1 lakh in six months of his second term.

Also, he asked them to complete the construction of a “cow sanctuary”, which is supposed to accommodate about 5,000 stray cattle, in 100 days.

The state’s first cow sanctuary was planned in Halia area of Mirzapur district with a natural water body and a forest area during the first term of the Adiyanath-led government. But work on the sanctuary, which will be developed as a tourist spot as well as a cattle conservation centre, could not be completed due to the pandemic and assembly elections, say officials.

Other targets he set for officials included creating a plan to promote organic farming along the Ganges in 35 districts and developing a cluster of 500-1000 hectare area under development blocks.

When the officials informed that sugarcane dues amounting to Rs 1.69 lakh crore were paid in the last 5 years, the CM set the target to clear payments of cane farmers up to Rs 8000 crore in the first 100 days and Rs 1,20,000 core in first 6 months. He also asked the officials to ensure that sugarcane payment dues are cleared within 14 days as promised.