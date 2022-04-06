100-Day Action Plan unveiled: Depts clubbed in 10 groups, work plan now sector-wise

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the top officials to divide the state government departments into 10 categories and make sector-wise presentations of their work plans next week.

Chairing a meeting of the council of ministers and senior officials in Lucknow, the CM focused on the implementation of the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra, the BJP manifesto, and the Central government’s schemes.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra gave a presentation on the state government’s proposed 100-day work plan. The categories in which various departments have been divided are agriculture production, infrastructure and industrial development, social security, medical and health, rural development, urban development, tourism and culture, education, revenue collection, etc.

It was discussed in the meeting that comprehensive work plans drafted with coordination between various departments will help in better and effective outcomes. Adityanath directed all the departments to make comprehensive and feasible work plans with deadlines of 100 days, six months or a year.

However, practical and financial aspects must be kept in mind while setting the goals and deadlines, the chief minister added.

He emphasized that an effective strategy should be drawn to achieve the goals and everyone must work like “team UP” for the execution of these work plans. The CM asked the ministers to hold discussions in their departments for drawing strategy and work plans.

He also stressed upon making necessary changes in the system for better work culture and execution of tasks. Focus should be given on “ease of living” while making the work plans and implementing the schemes, he said, asking the officials to develop an online system for faster and effective disposal of public grievances.

The CM said that technology should be used in such a way that the government schemes benefit the common man.