Sunday, April 10, 2022
100-bed hospital in each Assembly segment: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a gathering while inaugurating the state-level 'Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela' at Gorakhpur to extend health facilities to people, the CM said the government had expedited the process in this direction.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 11, 2022 4:04:37 am
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that a 100-bed hospital in every Assembly constituency and 25-bed primary health centre (PHC) each in all development blocks of the state. will be constructed soon.

“There are 403 assembly segments in Uttar Pradesh. It will be our (government’s) endeavour to provide well-equipped hospitals with doctors, nursing staff and other facilities…,” the Chief Minister said.

