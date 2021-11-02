10 Zika cases confirmed in Kanpur: Govt

Lucknow: The UP government on Monday said that 10 cases of Zika virus have been confirmed in Kanpur as it stepped up surveillance to check its spread, officials said.

Since the confirmation of the state’s first case of Zika virus in October, the state government is carrying out testing of samples on a large scale, an official statement said.

So far, a total of 645 samples have been sent to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU), it said, adding that out of these 253 samples have been collected from people with symptoms of fever and 103 samples are of pregnant women.

A total of 10 patients have tested positive so far in Kanpur district of the state, it said.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through bites of infected mosquitoes.

With cases of Zika being reported in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said on Sunday that the health department must ensure strict surveillance to check the spread of the virus and undertake frequent and extensive door-to-door sanitisation and fogging drives to check mosquito breeding.