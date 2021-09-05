10 yrs in jail for mother and daugther duo for conspiring minor’s rape

A Bareilly court has sentenced a 23-year-old woman and her 50-year-old mother to 10 years imprisonment after finding them guilty of conspiring in a rape of a minor girl at their house five years ago.

The rape accused, a 16-year-old boy, is the brother-in-law of the 23-year-old woman. His trial is currently pending before the Juvenile Justice Board and he is out on bail. According to the prosecution, the 23-year-old woman and her 16-year-old brother-in-law came to stay at her parents’ house in Bareilly for few days in April 2016.

On May 1, the father of a 17-year-old girl, who lived in the same neighbourhood, lodged a complaint with the police against the 23-year-old woman, her brother-in-law and mother alleging the rape of his daughter. Police registered an FIR against the three of them and booked them for rape, criminal conspiracy and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

As per the prosecution, the 17-year-old girl was coaxed by her 50-year-old neighbour and her daughter to come inside her house to have some snacks while she was returning from the market. When she entered their house, the two women locked the door from outside. According to the prosecution, the 16-year-old, who was inside the house, allegedly raped her.

After hearing her cries, the girl’s sister-in-law, who was passing through her neighbour’s house, opened the lock of the house and rescued her, said the prosecution. Police, later, arrested all the three persons named in the FIR. The girl’s clothes were also sent to a laboratory for examination.

“Additional District and Session Judge Anil Kumar Seth has awarded 10 years’ imprisonment to the mother and her 23-year-old daughter. They were taken into custody,” said government counsel Harendra Pal Singh Rathore.