10 years after NIA officer Tanzeel Ahmed’s murder, Allahabad High Court acquits only surviving convict

Tanzeel Ahmed had handled several cases related to the Indian Mujahideen (IM), including the arrest and probe against its India chief Yasin Bhatkal. (Photo Enhanced using AI)

Ten years after National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer Tanzeel Ahmed and his wife Farzana were shot dead in Sahaspur, in Bijnor district of Western UP, the Allahabad High Court has acquitted the lone convict in the case.

In a significant judgment, the HC set aside the Bijnor ADJ Court’s order of capital punishment handed to the convict, Raiyyan, and acquitted him in the case.

The Bijnor court had sentenced two accused, Munir and Raiyyan, in the murder case on May 21, 2022. While Munir died in hospital due to prolonged illness during his jail term, Raiyyan had been in jail since after his arrest in 2016.