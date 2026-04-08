10 years after NIA officer Tanzeel Ahmed’s murder, Allahabad High Court acquits only surviving convict

The convict had been sentenced to death by Bijnor court in 2022 for killing the officer and his wife

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
1 min readLucknowApr 8, 2026 12:20 AM IST
10 years after NIA officer Tanzeel Ahmed’s murder, Allahabad HC acquits only surviving convictTanzeel Ahmed had handled several cases related to the Indian Mujahideen (IM), including the arrest and probe against its India chief Yasin Bhatkal. (Photo Enhanced using AI)
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Ten years after National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer Tanzeel Ahmed and his wife Farzana were shot dead in Sahaspur, in Bijnor district of Western UP, the Allahabad High Court has acquitted the lone convict in the case.

In a significant judgment, the HC set aside the Bijnor ADJ Court’s order of capital punishment handed to the convict, Raiyyan, and acquitted him in the case.

The Bijnor court had sentenced two accused, Munir and Raiyyan, in the murder case on May 21, 2022. While Munir died in hospital due to prolonged illness during his jail term, Raiyyan had been in jail since after his arrest in 2016.

A single bench of Justice Siddharth, in its March 31 judgment, stated, “The court is of the view that the prosecution case is full of doubts and unexplained questionable conduct of the prosecution witnesses…”

The attack took place in April 2016 when Ahmed (49) was returning from a family wedding along with his wife and two children.

Ahmed had handled several cases related to the Indian Mujahideen (IM), including the arrest and probe against its India chief Yasin Bhatkal.

Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

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