10-year-old boy found dead in Kanpur, cops suspect suicide

A 10-YEAR-OLD boy was found hanging from a tree at a village in Kanpur.

Station House Officer (SHO), Bilhor police station, Gyan Singh told The Indian Express that the family members of the boy told them that he committed suicide after they scolded him. “The father and mother have told us that they scolded him on Friday morning as he was demanding something from them. We were informed about the incident around 3:30 pm when some local residents found the body hanging from a tree at a deserted field in Dudhwa Janoli village. The body was sent for post-mortem, but prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide and thus we have not registered an FIR,” said the SHO.

The child’s parents are farmers and till now, no evidence of foul play has been found, said the SHO.

“The parents of the child have submitted a written statement saying that they scolded their son Friday morning. They said that he later killed himself. Local residents have also corroborated the parents’ statements,” said Singh.