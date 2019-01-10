10% quota, mining case have exposed Centre’s fears: Rajbhar

State Cabinet Minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar Wednesday alleged that the Centre has implemented the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections in the general category because of BJP’s recent electoral losses and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The backward classes welfare minister said he had been advocating reservation in jobs and higher education for economically weaker sections regardless of their caste, but the “Modi government has realised its importance at a time when the BJP has faced a serious drubbing in three states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh), and now the general elections are also scheduled to be held within three to four months.”

The SBSP chief said that while the Supreme Court had earlier referred to the CBI as a “caged parrot”, the Modi government is also doing the same by misusing the central agency to nail its political opponents.

His comments came days after the CBI said it will probe the alleged role of SP chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in connection with illegal mining in Hamirpur.

“If there was anything wrong in the mining in Hamirpur, what the government was doing for last two-and-half years when the issue was raised?” Rajbhar asked.

“Both these decisions have exposed the fear of the Modi government which has already failed in governance,” he said adding that an alliance between SP, BSP and RLD in the state will “hit the last nail in its (BJP’s) coffin”.

The minister further said that the BJP governments at the Centre and state will never want a bench of the Allahabad High Court in Western Uttar Pradesh (either in Agra or in Meerut) or a Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya.

“Once the Ram Temple is built and bench is opened, what issues will be left for the BJP leaders to befool people for another spell of rule?” he asked.

Rajbhar also asked people to put pressure on the BJP MPs and the MLAs from the western part of the state for a high court bench. “These political leaders should clearly be asked why there is delay in forming of the bench, or else they should be voted out,” he said.