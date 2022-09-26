scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

10 killed, 37 injured after tractor-trolley plunges into pond in UP’s Lucknow

More than 40 people were on their way to attend a mundan function at a temple when a truck hit the tractor-trolley they were travelling in.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi has declined the government's offer to be Attorney General (A-G) for India after "second thoughts". Rohatgi, who had earlier agreed to take up the position, told The Indian Express on Sunday (September 25) that there was "no specific reason" for changing his mind. (File)

Ten people, including eight women and two minor girls, died after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in met with an accident and fell into a 5ft-deep pond in the Itaunja area of Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday morning.

Thirty-seven other people travelling in the vehicle got injured but doctors have said their condition is stable, the police said.

The victims from Sitapur’s Tikauli area were on their way to attend a family function at a temple in the Itaunja area when a truck hit the tractor-trolley they were in, Lucknow Superintendent of Police (SP) Hirdesh Kumar said.

According to the police, Tikauli resident Chunni Lal had planned to hold his son’s ‘mundan’ (tonsuring) function at Urai Devi temple in the Itaunja area. On Monday morning, Chunni Lal’s relatives and friends were on their way to the temple when a truck hit their tractor-trolley near Gadipurva village.

The police suspect that the tractor-trolley driver lost control of the vehicle after being hit and it fell into a pond. SP Kumar said he suspects that most deaths occurred when the tractor-trolley fell on the victims inside the pond.

While initially, locals rushed to the pond to rescue the victims, the police and a State Disaster Response Force team (SDRF) reached the spot after hearing about the news. A crane was also called in to pull the tractor-trolley out from the pond.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 04:09:49 pm
