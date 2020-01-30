10 held for protest bid on Lucknow outskirts

Lucknow police on Thursday arrested 10 persons and lodged an FIR after a group of people, including women, tried to assemble near Mohanlalganj railway station, on the outskirts of the city, to stage a protest against CAA and NRC Wednesday. Police dispersed them using mild force.

Police claimed that the protesters were carrying flags of BSP and Bhim Army, but the BSP district president denied that the party workers were part of the protest. However, no office bearer of Bhim Army was available for comment.

“Around 11 am, 100-125 persons gathered near Mohanlalganj railway station, raising slogans against CAA and NRC. As Section 144 of CrPC is oin force in the district and protest is not allowed there, police reached the spot to disperse the crowd. There was no violence at the spot. However, the crowd blocked the road leading to the railway station and were forcing passengers to join them in the protest. We then talked to them and tried to convince them that a railway station is not a place to protest. While most of them agreed and left the spot, those who did not were arrested by us,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Pooja Yadav.

“So far, we have arrested 10 persons for violation of prohibitory orders and have registered an FIR against them and over 100 others under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation),” she added.

According to a statement issued by the Lucknow police, those arrested were identified as Shailendra Gautam, Babloo Ambedkar, Raju Rawat, Sanjay Rawat, Amarjeet, Raghvendra, Jay Prakash, Raj Narayan, Bindra Prasad and Dileep Kumar — all residents of Lucknow.

Meanwhile, BSP’s district president Hari Krishna Gautam said those involved in the protest were not linked to the BSP and that the party had asked ts workers or supporters to be part of any such protest.

In the past two weeks, seven cases have been registered in Lucknow against those getting involved in protests against CAA and NRC. While four FIRs have been registered at Thakurganj police station against the protesters of Ghantaghar, two have been registered into the protest going on in Gomti Nagar and one at Mohanlalganj.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App