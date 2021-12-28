10 held for assault inside RSS-linked building in Agra

Ten persons have been arrested for allegedly creating nuisance inside the premises of Sewa Bharti, an RSS-affiliated organisation, and thrashing those present inside, the Agra police said Monday.

Further raids are on to trace others involved in the incident at Moti Kunj, Bilauchpura, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Following the incident, police have been deployed in strength in the area, which has a religiously mixed population.

The Sewa Bharti building houses an educational institute, the Dr Hedgewar Shiksha Kendra. On Sunday evening a group of people, some of whom were carrying sticks, barged into the building side in an inebriated state and thrashed Sewa Bharti staff and students, police said. Five persons were injured.

The assailants escaped after local residents rushed in on hearing cries for help. Police said the injured persons were admitted to hospital, four of whom were discharged after first-aid. The condition of the fifth is said to be stable.

An officer at Lohamandi police station said: “An FIR has been lodged against Haji Bholu and Cheena Qureshi and 40-50 unidentified persons under various sections of IPC – including section 395 (dacoity), 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) and 506 (criminal intimidation).”

Police said Haji Bholu and Cheena Qureshi, both local residents, are on the run. They said the 10 persons were arrested after statements of local residents. They added that a complainant, Narendra Singh alleged the assailants would consume alcohol outside the building and got angry when some of the students tried to stop them.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Agra, Satya Narayan Prajapat said the probe will look into all allegations by the complainant and that the arrested persons will be produced before a local court.