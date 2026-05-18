10 dead as truck rams into vehicle in Lakhimpur; PM announced Rs 2 lakh relief for victims’ kin

Police personnel at the site after a collision between a van and a truck on the Sisaiya-Lakhimpur national highway, in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, May 18, 2026. At least eight people were killed and two others were critically injured in the incident. (PTI Photo)

A 44-year-old primary school teacher posted in Bahraich was among the ten people killed in a devastating road accident on the Bahraich-Lakhimpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district on Monday morning, after a passenger vehicle collided head-on with an incoming truck.

Police said the crash was so severe that nine victims died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

“The Tata Magic carrying all 10 victims was on its way to Bahraich when the accident occurred. The truck, which was loaded with grains, was coming from the opposite side. Its driver fled the scene after the crash,” said Nirmal Tiwari, station officer at Isha Nagar Police Station in Lakhimpur Kheri.