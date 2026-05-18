10 dead as truck rams into vehicle in Lakhimpur; PM announced Rs 2 lakh relief for victims’ kin

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A 44-year-old primary school teacher posted in Bahraich was among the ten people killed in a devastating road accident on the Bahraich-Lakhimpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district on Monday morning, after a passenger vehicle collided head-on with an incoming truck.
Police said the crash was so severe that nine victims died on the spot, while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
“The Tata Magic carrying all 10 victims was on its way to Bahraich when the accident occurred. The truck, which was loaded with grains, was coming from the opposite side. Its driver fled the scene after the crash,” said Nirmal Tiwari, station officer at Isha Nagar Police Station in Lakhimpur Kheri.
The deceased are from Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich and Sitapur.
Tiwari said the truck driver fled immediately after the collision, and police have launched efforts to trace him. The truck involved in the crash has since been seized.
“Of the 10 victims, seven were men and three women, including Sitapur native Gayatri Vaish, who was a teacher at a government school in Bahraich,” added Tiwari.
According to the police, after being alerted by a local resident, a police team rushed to the spot and found eight passengers and the driver of the vehicle dead due to the severity of the impact. The only survivor, who had sustained critical injuries, was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment. The dead bodies were also taken to the hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.
In a social media post on X, PM Modi said: “Deeply pained to hear about a mishap in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.”
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the deaths in an X post, saying: “The loss of lives in the unfortunate road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families… Instructions have been issued to the local administration to provide prompt and adequate assistance to the injured and the affected.”
— With PTI inputs
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