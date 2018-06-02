10 arrested for waving black flags at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Etawah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the party office in Lucknow. (Source: PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the party office in Lucknow. (Source: PTI)

Ten people have been arrested for showing black flags to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his day-long visit, police said today.

“On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on a visit to Etawah. At Kachaura crossing, under the Civil Lines police station, some people waved black flags at him,” Circle Officer (City) Anjani Kumar said.

“Police arrested 10 people while they were fleeing from the spot. A case has been registered against them,” Kumar added. All 10 were released later at night on personal surety after medical examination.

