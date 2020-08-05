1 killed in clash between Gurjars and Brahmins, two cops suspended

Two policemen – station in-charge Arvind Kumar and Sub-Inspector Karamveer Singh – have also been suspended for failing to take preventive measures.

One person was killed and six others were injured as people belonging to two different castes clashed in a Baghpat village on Monday. Police have booked 11 people in connection with the incident that has led to tension at Gandhi village.

Two policemen – station in-charge Arvind Kumar and Sub-Inspector Karamveer Singh – have also been suspended for failing to take preventive measures.

“Adequate forces have been deployed in the area, but no arrests have been made in this connection so far,” said SP (Baghpat) Ajay Kumar Singh.

According to police, the tension started in the village around a week ago when Ravit (32), a Brahmin, accused 30-year-old Himanshu, who belongs to the Gurjar community, of making casteist remarks against him on Facebook by using a fake profile of a girl. On Monday, members of both the castes clashed in which Ravit got killed, said police.

Both the groups have filed cross FIRs. In the FIR lodged by Ravit’s family, 11 people, including Himanshu, have been named. The family also complained that one of Ravit’s friends is missing.

