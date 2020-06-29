1 killed, 4 others injured: Two women among 11 held in Deoria clash

Fifty-five-year-old farmer Jai Prakash Kushwaha was killed and four others injured in the clash on Saturday evening. (Representational) Fifty-five-year-old farmer Jai Prakash Kushwaha was killed and four others injured in the clash on Saturday evening. (Representational)

Eleven people, including two women, were arrested on Sunday in connection with a clash between two groups at Chandauli village in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh.

Fifty-five-year-old farmer Jai Prakash Kushwaha was killed and four others injured in the clash on Saturday evening.

Among those arrested are Arshad, Ishtiaq Ansari, Mukhtar, Sitabuddin, Mushtaq, Sabir, Parvej, Hayaz and Islam.

According to police, the clash took place after Jai Prakash hurled abuses at a group of children, accusing them of throwing stones at his buffalo. The children, police said, were aiming for the fruits on a jamun tree the buffalo was tied to.

Soon, several people, including parents of the children, reached the spot. Family members of Jai Prakash, too, reached and an altercation followed, said police. An altercation followed and Jai Prakash and his relatives were attacked with sticks, police said.

Five persons, including Jai Prakash, his son Manish and younger brother Om Prakash, suffered head injuries. They were rushed to a hospital where Jai Prakash died, said police.

SP, Deoria, Shri Pati Mishra said police have arrested 11 people and they would be produced before a local court on Monday. He said Jai Prakash died due to excessive bleeding. Om Prakash and Manish are still undergoing treatment and their condition is stable, the SP said.

As a precautionary measure, heavy force has been deployed in the village.

Senior Sub-Inspector, Salempur police station, Manoj Kumar, said that they received information about the clash on Saturday evening. On reaching the spot, police found that the accused had escaped and the injured were lying there, he said.

“During preliminary inquiry, it came to light that Jai Prakash had objected to the children throwing stones at his buffalo that was tied to a jamun tree. The children were actually aiming for the fruits. When the children did not stop, Jai Prakash started verbally abusing them. In the meantime, Ishtiaq Ansari, the father of one of the children arrived and objected,” said Manoj.

In the clash that followed, Jai Prakash and his relatives were attacked with sticks and they retaliated by pelting stones, Kumar said. During the clash, Jai Prakash suffered injuries and fell to the ground. The matter was resolved after local residents intervened and police reached the spot, he said. Police said they have received information that two people from the other side have suffered minor injuries. Senior Sub-Inspector Kumar said no complaint has been filed from the other side.

He said that all of those arrested are adults. The case has been lodged against 21 named and 10-12 unidentified persons and police are conducting raids to nab the other accused, he said.

