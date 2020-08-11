UP: 1 held in Shamli for post on temple bhoomi pujan, sedition charge against anonymous Bijnor callers

Police have lodged the FIR under IPC sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity), 153 B (against national integration) and 66F of the IT Act (cyber terrorism).

Police have arrested one person in Shamli for allegedly posting “objectionable comments” related to Ram temple bhoomi pujan on Facebook.

Police said they arrested Sarvar Ali, a member of Popular Front of India (PFI), on Sunday on a complaint lodged by a Shamli resident, Arjun Gautam. “We recovered at least 150 posters containing anti-national messages from Sarvar Ali. The posters were being distributed on behalf of the PFI, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Campus Social Front of India, the student wing of the PFI. While he has been sent to jail, we are probing his contacts,” SP (Shamli) Vineet Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, in Bijnor, the district police chief’s office has filed a complaint against anonymous callers.

According to a complaint lodged by Anshuman Bharti, the PRO of Bijnor SP, the district police chief received calls from two unidentified persons on his official cellphone number in which they “registered their protests against the bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya in an objectionable manner”.

In the first call around 2 pm Saturday, the caller said that the bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the beginning of India becoming a Hindu Rashtra which cannot be tolerated. Next day, another caller asked the SP that the PM should not be allowed to hoist the National Flag from ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, the complaint stated.

Police have lodged the FIR under IPC sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity), 153 B (against national integration) and 66F of the IT Act (cyber terrorism). “We have lodged a massive manhunt to identify and nab the callers,” said SP (Bijnor) Sanjeev Tyagi.

