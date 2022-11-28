1 dies after students clash in Lucknow, 3 booked

A day after a student of Class XII died allegedly during a fight between two groups of students of a private school in Lucknow, police on Sunday booked three students.

The father of the dead student is a head constable.

On Sunday afternoon, police questioned the three students, who have been booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sources said that police initially did not find any evidence of their involvement in the case.

“The postmortem report stated that the cause of the death could not be ascertained. The viscera have been preserved for examination. The investigation is on,” said DCP (East) Prachi Singh, adding they are collecting evidence to trace those involved in the crime.

According to police, they got information on Saturday afternoon that two groups of students clashed in the Gomti Nagar area of the capital, and the matter was resolved only after teachers and others intervened.

The incident allegedly took place outside the school.

Police learnt that after the fight got stopped, commuters spotted a boy lying unconscious on the roadside. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. No visible injury was noticed on the student’s body.

In his complaint to the police, the dead student’s grandfather alleged that on Saturday morning, the boy went to school on his motorcycle.

“In the afternoon, I got information about his death following which family members rushed to hospital,” the student’s grandfather told police.

According to him, his grandson had fought with the three students named in the FIR, alleging they had killed him.

The family hails from Gonda, but has been living in Lucknow for the last few years.