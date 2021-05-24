1 cop held for ‘beating UP vendor to death’

Faisal was found dead shortly after cops took him away.

One of the three policemen accused of killing an 18-year-old vegetable vendor in Unnao was arrested Sunday. The vendor was picked up for violating Covid curfew Friday and allegedly beaten to death by the personnel.

Faisal Hussain, the vegetable seller, was found dead shortly after he was picked up from a shop in Bangarmau area on the charge of flouting Covid norms.

The post-mortem report Saturday put the cause of death to a head injury. A murder case was registered against constables Vijay Choudhary, Seemavat and home guard Satya Prakash Friday after locals, along with family members of the dead vendor, blocked the Unnao-Bangarmau-Hardoi Road, seeking action against the policemen.

Police had initially claimed the teen died after a heart attack.

Unnao SP Anand Kulkarni confirmed Sunday that home guard Satya Prakash was arrested in connection with the case. “Preliminary investigation suggests that Vijay Choudhary and Satya Prakash were involved in the incident. We have not found any evidence against Seemavat as yet,” Kulkarni said.

He added constable Choudhary was absconding. “He is on the run but we will catch him soon,” the SP said.

Kulkarni also issued a statement in the case saying, “Search operations are being conducted by our teams at several places. The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch, which is collecting evidence and action will be taken as per the evidence.”

In their complaint, the victim’s family had alleged that he was subjected to a brutal assault at the police station in the presence of the station house officer.

The family claimed that while Choudhary and Satya Prakash picked up the 18-year-old, Constable Seemavat took him to the CHC after his condition deteriorated.