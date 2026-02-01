1.56 lakh BLAs, survey of ticket aspirants’ visibility on ground— SP gears up for UP Assembly polls

From fielding nearly 1.56 lakh booth level agents (BLAs) on the ground, keeping a watch on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, to a survey to assess the strengths of the party and ticket aspirants — the Samajwadi Party (SP) has started pushing its preparations to take on the ruling BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled early next year.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the BJP has deployed the highest number of 1.60 lakh BLAs in the state, followed by SP’s 1.56 lakh and BSP’s 1.53 lakh BLAs.

The Congress has deployed BLAs at 95,328 booths.

“This is unlike the past elections when the party used to start activities on the ground only when the elections drew closer and polling agents were appointed at booths at that time only. But in the wake of the SIR, the SP has 1.56 lakh dedicated workers in the field for the past three months. They are meeting voters door-to-door and helping them in filling enumeration forms. The MPs and MLAs are on the ground as well. This is sending a message to people that only the SP is fighting the BJP strongly,” said an SP leader.