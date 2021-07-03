1.5 lakh police personnel recruited transparently: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the present government has ensured “utmost transparency in the recruitment process of 1.50 lakh police personnel without any corruption or bias” as compared to the previous government, which had indulged in favouritism.

Attacking the earlier governments, Adityanath said, “We maintained all fairness, recognition to merit and transparency in recruitments and cleansed the system we had inherited from an army of corrupt people who always believed in bhai-bhatijawad.”

The CM made the remark during an event where 5,805 appointment letters were handed over to jail warders, mounted police in the Prison Department, and firemen in the Fire Department.

While talking about “women getting equal opportunities under his government”, the CM said, “Over 20 per cent women have been recruited as jail warders, fulfilling the government’s aim of empowering women.”

The chief minister said his “government did its bit to rid the state of the mafia and anti-social elements who ruled the roost during previous ruling dispensation in the state”.

He said under the current government, the state’s perception has changed. “In 2017, nobody would have thought that the state of Uttar Pradesh will receive investment proposals worth Rs 4.50 lakh crore, which we did,” he said, and added that “the conducive environment in the state has been attracting industrialist like never before.”

CM Yogi said he expected the new recruits to perform their duties in the same impartial and transparent manner in which they were recruited.

UP Cabinet Minister Finance, Parliamentary Affairs, Medical Education Suresh Khanna and Minister of State for Jail and Public Service Management Jai Kumar Singh Jaiki were also present at the event.

While giving details of the 5,805 appointment letters handed out on Friday, a state spokesperson said it comprised 626 female and 3,012 male jail warders, 102 mounted police, and 2,065 firemen.

The spokesperson claimed that the current government under Adityanath “has also kept its promise of providing four lakh jobs in various government departments during the first four years, with an achievable target of a total of five lakh jobs by the year-end”.