Lucknow food stall owner shot dead after row over payment

A food stall owner was shot dead and his associate injured in an attack by unidentified assailants who had an argument with the victims earlier in the day under the Cantonment Police Station limits in Lucknow on Saturday evening.

Police teams, meanwhile, have been deployed and CCTV footage of nearby areas is being checked.

“One Deepak ran a food stall and delivered lunch boxes. On Saturday evening, he was coming back after distributing boxes and was attacked by some unidentified assailants with a firearm. He and his associate Pushpraj suffered gun shot injuries and were rushed to KGMU trauma centre. While Deepak died during treatment, Pushpraj is out of danger,” said SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.