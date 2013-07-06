Maya memorials: Vigilance to probe sandstone supply

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered an inquiry by the Vigilance Establishment on the recommendations of a Lokayukta report seeking probe against two former ministers and 19 government officials for allegedly siphoning off funds for the purchase of sandstone for construction of memorials and parks during the BSP government.

While the Lokayukta had recommended that the inquiry be conducted by either the CBI or an independent Special Task Force formed by the state government but not under its control,the government has given the inquiry to its own agency,the Vigilance Establishment.

Lokayukta N K Mehrotra recently received a letter from the government stating that it had ordered an inquiry into the matter according to the recommendations made in his report sent to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on May 20.

Mehrotra had recommended that FIRs be lodged against then public works minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui,then minister for geology and mines Babu Singh Kushwaha,former MD of Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (RNN) C P Singh,former joint director of geology and mines department S A Farooqui,and 17 engineers of RNN under Prevention of Corruption Act,IPC 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) for allegedly causing loss to the government.

Sources said the government also handed over the inquiry into the movable and immovable assets of former director of geology and mines Ram Bodh Maurya,three mining officers,more than 40 engineers of RNN and Lucknow Development Authority,which handled the construction of memorials and parks,and the accountants of RNN who made payments to sandstone suppliers.

In his report,the Lokayukta had stated that as much as Rs 1,410 crore had been siphoned off by politicians and government officials in the construction of memorials by buying sandstone at inflated rates,and had recommended the recovery of this money from the involved people after an inquiry. Sources said the government had given directions to the home department in this regard.

The government has also given directions to the geology and mines department for blacklisting the firms that were involved in supply of sandstone and recovering the excess money charged by them in supply and furnishing of sandstone.

